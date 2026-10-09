Apple makes iOS 27.0.1 the default iPhone settings update now
Technology
Apple is now putting iOS 27.0.1 front and center for iPhone users, swapping it in as the main update in Settings.
The latest version, released on September 14, brings new features.
Previously, iOS 26.7 and later iOS 26.7.1 was the default option, but now iOS 26.7.1 has been moved to the "Also Available" section.
iOS 26 users should install 26.7.1
Apple's making this switch to get more people using iOS 27.
If you're not ready to upgrade yet, you can stick with iOS 26, but make sure to grab the critical security update (iOS 26.7.1) still listed under "Also Available."
Basically: new stuff if you want it, but don't skip those security fixes!