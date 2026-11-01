Apple Maps begins blurring NASA and US military sites
What's the story
Apple has made a significant change to its mapping service, Apple Maps, by blurring out several US military bases. The move is seen as a security measure to prevent sensitive locations from being easily accessible via commercial services on smartphones. The affected sites include NASA and US Space Force facilities such as Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, Stennis Space Center in Mississippi, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, and Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
Selective blurring
Selective blurring raises questions
Interestingly, not all US military bases have been blurred on Apple Maps. Some major US Navy installations like Pearl Harbor, Norfolk, and Naval Station Great Lakes remain visible.
However, Air National Guard bases in Wisconsin were found to be clear on the map service.
This selective blurring raises questions about Apple's criteria for determining which locations should be obscured first.
Strategic move
Apple's strategic move
Apple's decision to blur military bases on Apple Maps is a strategic move.
The company has not officially announced the change or its plans for future updates.
Meanwhile, Google Maps has not blurred any of these military locations yet.
This could mean that Apple may continue to expand its blurred map changes to more bases in the future, further enhancing security measures for sensitive locations across the United States.
Unanswered questions
Impact on navigation services
The blurring of military bases on Apple Maps raises questions about the impact on navigation services such as Apple CarPlay.
It also leaves unanswered questions about how quickly Apple plans to blur more bases and whether it will only focus on highly sensitive facilities or all government locations.
Without an official announcement from the company, these details remain unclear at this time.