Apple Maps introduces lane guidance and multistop routing in India
Apple Maps just dropped some big updates for Indian users: think lane guidance and multistop routing so you can plan trips with several destinations.
Plus, you can now easily share your ETA with friends or family, making meetups a little less stressful.
Apple Maps adds 300+ 3-D landmarks
Directions sound more natural now, using real-world landmarks to guide you.
There are more than 300 new 3-D landmarks to check out, and road signs show up in both English and regional languages like Bengali and Punjabi.
You'll also find features like Look Around street views, AR walking directions, cycling routes, and custom trip planning, all designed to make getting around smoother (and maybe even a bit more fun).