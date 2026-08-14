Apple marks iPhone X and 15-inch MacBook Pro obsolete

Your device will keep working, but Apple's repair shops won't fix it or offer parts.

After more than five years post-discontinuation, Apple calls devices "vintage" and gives limited help if parts are in stock; after more than seven years, it classifies them as "obsolete" and ends hardware service support.

If you need repairs now, you'll have to go third-party, and for MacBook batteries, you might still get service up to 10 years if you're lucky with parts availability.