Apple marks iPhone X and 15-inch MacBook Pro obsolete
Apple just marked the iPhone X and 15-inch 2018 MacBook Pro as "obsolete," which means you can't get official hardware repairs for these devices anymore.
Both were big deals when they launched, but now Apple is moving on, so if you're still using one, it's probably time to start thinking about your next upgrade.
Apple stops official repairs and parts
Your device will keep working, but Apple's repair shops won't fix it or offer parts.
After more than five years post-discontinuation, Apple calls devices "vintage" and gives limited help if parts are in stock; after more than seven years, it classifies them as "obsolete" and ends hardware service support.
If you need repairs now, you'll have to go third-party, and for MacBook batteries, you might still get service up to 10 years if you're lucky with parts availability.