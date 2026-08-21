Apple may add variable aperture to iPhone 18 Pro Max
Technology
Apple's big September 2026 event is almost here, and the iPhone 18 Pro Max might steal the show with a new variable-aperture camera.
This means you'll be able to tweak how much light hits your photos, giving you more creative control over focus and background blur, something usually found on pro cameras.
The catch? This feature may only be on the Pro Max because it needs extra space inside.
Apple Park lottery, foldable iPhone rumors
Apple's making this launch a major moment, even holding a lottery for US employees to help out at Apple Park.
Alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, rumors say we could see Apple's an all-new foldable iPhone debut at this event.