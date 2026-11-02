Apple may drop non touchscreen MacBook Pros in coming years
Technology
Big change ahead: Apple could discontinue non-touchscreen MacBook Pro models in the coming years.
This move lines up with the launch of new M7 Pro and M7 Max chips, which could support new AI features.
Expect a sleeker 14-inch MacBook Pro soon, likely showing off an entry-level M7 model with a thinner, lighter design and slimmer bezels.
Apple MacBook Pros to add touchscreen
The shift comes after Apple's October 2026 release of MacBook Pros with sharp ProLED XDR displays (but still no touch yet).
Future versions are expected to finally add touchscreen support, plus cool extras like OLED screens and Dynamic Island.
According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, it'll also help Apple keep things simpler behind the scenes while pushing its laptops in a bold new direction.