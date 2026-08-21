Apple may revive ceramic case for Watch Series 12

The Series 12 is expected to debut at Apple's fall event on September 8, where we'll also see the iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple Watch Ultra 4, and even Apple's first foldable phone.

The last time we saw a ceramic Apple Watch was back in 2019 with the Series 5 Edition, so this could be a nice comeback for fans who want something a bit more luxe.

The new watch could ship with watchOS 27.