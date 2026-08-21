Apple may revive ceramic case for Watch Series 12
Technology
Apple might be bringing back the ceramic case for its upcoming Watch Series 12, set to launch this September alongside the new iPhone 18 Pro lineup.
Tipster Kosutami (@Kosutami_Ito) shared the news on X, and if it's true, it means users could get a more premium and stylish option beyond the usual aluminum and titanium.
Apple's Series 12 expected September 8
The Series 12 is expected to debut at Apple's fall event on September 8, where we'll also see the iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple Watch Ultra 4, and even Apple's first foldable phone.
The last time we saw a ceramic Apple Watch was back in 2019 with the Series 5 Edition, so this could be a nice comeback for fans who want something a bit more luxe.
The new watch could ship with watchOS 27.