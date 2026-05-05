Apple may shrink Dynamic Island in iPhone 18 Pro models

The upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max from Apple are likely to feature a smaller Dynamic Island, according to leaked CAD renders. The tipster who shared the images on X did not provide specific details about the size reduction. However, earlier rumors had hinted at a possible 35% decrease in the size of Dynamic Island for both iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models.

Design evolution Delay in Face ID under-display technology integration The rumored transformation of Dynamic Island into a pill-shaped window was previously thought to be due to Apple's plan to place Face ID sensors under the display. However, reports indicated that this technology wasn't ready yet, possibly delaying its introduction until next year's 20th anniversary iPhone. Notably, Apple is not expected to make major design changes for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup this year.

Aesthetic updates New color options and A20 Pro chipset Along with the design changes, Apple is also expected to introduce four new color variants for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. These include Light Blue (Pantone 2121), Dark Cherry (Pantone 6076), Dark Gray (Pantone 426C) and Silver (Pantone 427C). The new flagship will be powered by an A20 Pro chipset based on TSMC's 2nm process, promising a performance boost of up to 30% and efficiency gains of up to 15% over its predecessor, the A19 Pro.

Advertisement

Hardware enhancements Impressive battery life and camera upgrades The iPhone 18 Pro Max could come with a 5,100-5,200mAh battery, making it the biggest ever on an iPhone. However, this might make the device bulkier and heavier at around 240g. The phone is also expected to feature a triple-camera setup with three 48MP shooters on the back and a single 24MP lens on the front. A major upgrade could be a manual aperture for the main camera to improve low-light photography.

Advertisement