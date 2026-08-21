Apple may stagger iPhone 18 releases, non-Pro may be delayed
Apple might be switching up its usual iPhone release routine.
While the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are still expected at the classic September event (possibly alongside Apple's first foldable iPhone, rumored to be called iPhone Ultra), the regular iPhone 18 and new 18e could be delayed until March 2027.
So, if you're eyeing a non-Pro model, you might have to wait a bit longer.
Standard iPhones get 9GB RAM
Both standard models are set for a RAM upgrade to 9GB (up from 8GB), which should make iOS 27 run even smoother.
The Pro Max is rumored to get a massive 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with all the bells and whistles: 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, and Dolby Vision.
Under the hood, it'll likely feature Apple's speedy new A20 Pro chip built on an advanced 2 nm process, plus upgraded cameras including a sharp new 48MP main sensor with variable aperture.