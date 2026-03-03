Apple may use Google's Gemini AI to improve Siri
Technology
Apple is reportedly working with Google to boost Siri's intelligence by tapping into Google's Gemini AI models.
The goal? A faster, more personalized Siri that still sticks to Apple's strict privacy rules.
To pull this off, Apple is considering using Google servers since their own cloud setup isn't quite up to the task.
A smarter Siri, but with privacy concerns
If this partnership goes through, expect a much sharper and more helpful Siri—think better answers and smarter suggestions.
This could help Siri catch up with other top AI assistants out there, but it also means Apple has to find the right balance between cool new features and keeping your data safe.