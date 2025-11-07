Apple might have to raise iPhone prices due to TSMC

Price hikes will affect Apple's upcoming devices

Chips built with TSMC's most advanced tech—like the ones in the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro—will get pricier to produce.

For example, just the A18 chip adds $45 to an iPhone 16's hardware cost.

Apple's also eyeing even smaller (2nm) chips for future models like the iPhone 18, so these price hikes might stick around as tech keeps advancing.