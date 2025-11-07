Next Article
Apple might have to raise iPhone prices due to TSMC
Technology
TSMC, the company that makes Apple's chips, is planning to bump up its prices by 8-10% next year—a much bigger jump than usual.
This means it'll cost Apple more to make devices like iPhones, which could squeeze their profits unless they pass those costs on.
Price hikes will affect Apple's upcoming devices
Chips built with TSMC's most advanced tech—like the ones in the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro—will get pricier to produce.
For example, just the A18 chip adds $45 to an iPhone 16's hardware cost.
Apple's also eyeing even smaller (2nm) chips for future models like the iPhone 18, so these price hikes might stick around as tech keeps advancing.