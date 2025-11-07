Next Article
Google takes on NVIDIA with new AI chip, Ironwood
Technology
Google has announced its latest AI chip, called Ironwood, aiming to shake up NVIDIA's lead in the AI world.
It's set to make training big models and running real-time tools like chatbots over four times faster and more energy efficient than the previous generation.
After some early testing this year, Ironwood will soon be available for everyone.
Ironwood can link up over 9,000 chips together, making it more than four times faster and more energy efficient than before.
Big names like Anthropic are already on board—they're planning to use up to a million of these chips for their Claude AI model.
Plus, Google is doubling down on cloud and AI investment, with $93 billion earmarked this year as demand keeps rising.