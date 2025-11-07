Google takes on NVIDIA with new AI chip, Ironwood

Ironwood can link up over 9,000 chips together

Ironwood can link up over 9,000 chips together, making it more than four times faster and more energy efficient than before.

Big names like Anthropic are already on board—they're planning to use up to a million of these chips for their Claude AI model.

Plus, Google is doubling down on cloud and AI investment, with $93 billion earmarked this year as demand keeps rising.