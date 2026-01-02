Next Article
Apple might push back iPhone 18 launch to 2027
Technology
Apple is reportedly considering delaying the standard iPhone 18 until spring 2027, so the iPhone 17 could stick around as their newest model for a bit longer.
This would break Apple's usual habit of dropping new iPhones every September, though the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are still expected in September 2026.
What's behind the possible delay?
Apple's lineup is getting crowded, with a foldable iPhone rumored for next year.
By staggering releases, Apple can keep things fresh without overwhelming production or supply chains.
Analysts say this move could also help balance sales across different quarters instead of putting all the hype on one launch.