Apple hilariously mocks Windows BSOD outage in new Mac ad

The ad shows The Underdogs team realizing their Mac devices are still working fine amid the chaos. Apple's security expert character, Sam, explains that the outage was due to Windows allowing third-party kernel-level access, something Macs don't permit. He says, "The deepest parts of an operating system are being protected from modification by third-party software or malware [kernel-level access], which is obviously what happened to those PCs. It's a PC problem, your Macs are secure."

Ad conclusion

Ad ends with rival PC team switching to macOS

The ad ends with The Underdogs successfully selling their product at the trade show while a rival PC team struggles to restore order. In a bid to help them out, Sam brings along a Mac Mini and introduces them to macOS instead of Windows. The commercial also highlights the ease of using AirDrop, with Sam jokingly asking if the team had iPhones or needed to send data by "pigeon."