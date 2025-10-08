Next Article
New fungus discovered in Western Ghats threatens local plant
Technology
Scientists just discovered a brand-new fungus, Paramyrothecium strychni, in Kerala's Western Ghats.
This fungus attacks Strychnos dalzellii (aka Kanjiram), a local plant valued for its pain-relief and antimicrobial properties.
The findings were published on September 29, 2025, in the journal Fungal Diversity.
Discovery highlights need for conservation
This is the first time Paramyrothecium strychni has been identified anywhere in the world.
Since Strychnos dalzellii is already listed as Vulnerable due to habitat loss and overuse, researchers like Dr. Shambhu Kumar say it's important to keep a close watch on this new threat and work on ways to protect the plant.
The discovery highlights just how fragile—and important—the Western Ghats's biodiversity really is.