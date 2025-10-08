Indian Army to develop AI drones with IndyASTRA
In October 2025, the Indian Army's 515 Army Base Workshop in Bengaluru signed an agreement with IndyASTRA Technologies to create AI-powered drones.
The goal? Smarter flight control systems and a unified drone platform—made in India, not imported.
IndyASTRA will ensure the drones meet military standards
The Army's workshop and IndyASTRA will collaborate on testing and certification, so these AI drones can be rolled out faster for military use.
The partnership aims to boost India's self-reliance in defense tech
By developing advanced drones at home, the Army can stay ahead without depending on imports—plus, it sets the stage for even more homegrown drone projects down the line.