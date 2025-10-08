Next Article
Google Gemini for Home now available on Android
Technology
Google just kicked off early access for Gemini for Home, its new smart home platform, to a small group of Android users beginning in early October 2025.
The update brings handy features like video history search and easier home automation.
For now, the "Ask Home" tool works only in the app, but it is expected to roll out to smart speakers by October 28.
How to join the early access program
Invites are going out by email, and setup happens right in the app settings.
Some features—like AI-powered camera alerts—need to be switched on manually for full effect.
Early testers can use devices like the Home Mini and Nest Hub.
Google says this phase is all about gathering feedback and making sure Gemini works smoothly with more devices before its full launch later this year.