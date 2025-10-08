Stevia could help you regrow hair faster

Mice regrew about 67.5% of hair in bald spots

When tested on mice, the Stevia patch helped minoxidil absorb 18 times better than a control group.

Mice regrew about 67.5% of hair in bald spots after just 35 days, way faster than the months it usually takes for humans.

Plus, the dissolvable microneedles were gentler on skin compared to metal ones.