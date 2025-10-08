Stevia could help you regrow hair faster
A 2025 study found that a patch made from the Stevia plant could seriously boost hair growth in a mouse model of male pattern baldness.
The patch uses stevioside (yep, the sweetener) to help your skin absorb minoxidil—a common hair loss treatment that usually doesn't soak in well.
Mice regrew about 67.5% of hair in bald spots
When tested on mice, the Stevia patch helped minoxidil absorb 18 times better than a control group.
Mice regrew about 67.5% of hair in bald spots after just 35 days, way faster than the months it usually takes for humans.
Plus, the dissolvable microneedles were gentler on skin compared to metal ones.
If it works for people, it'll be a game changer
If it works for people, this patch could make hair loss treatments quicker, more effective, and less irritating.
That means better results and less hassle for millions struggling with hair loss—definitely something to watch if you care about keeping your hair.