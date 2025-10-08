Trust, regulatory balance must for digital era: Airtel MD

Gopal Vittal , the Managing Director of Bharti Airtel and Chairman of GSMA, has stressed the need for a new framework of trust and regulatory balance in the digital age. Speaking at the Indian Mobile Congress 2025 session, he said that while India has achieved connectivity, the next challenge is to protect users and strengthen institutional collaboration.

Digital challenges Vittal warns of catastrophic consequences without connectivity Vittal emphasized that "connectivity today is like a fundamental right." He warned that its absence could have catastrophic consequences on various sectors such as banking and aviation. Beyond connectivity, he stressed the importance of trust, security, and inclusion in the digital era. The Airtel MD also highlighted how financial scams and cybercrimes are eroding public trust in technology.

Collaborative approach Airtel has blocked 48B spam messages Vittal revealed that Airtel has blocked 48 billion spam messages and 3.5 lakh fraudulent links through its spam detection initiative. However, he stressed that "no company can do this alone." He proposed the establishment of new global institutions like a "fraud bureau" to collectively combat scams and digital threats.