Denmark to ban social media for children under 15

Denmark is set to become the latest country to impose a ban on social media for children under the age of 15. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced the proposal during her speech at the opening of Folketing, Denmark's parliament. She said mobile phones and social networks are "stealing our children's childhood," highlighting their negative impact on mental health and concentration levels among young users.

Mental health concerns Kids struggling with reading, concentration Frederiksen's proposal comes in light of increasing cases of anxiety and depression among children and young people. She said, "Never before have so many children and young people suffered from anxiety and depression." The PM also noted that many kids are struggling with reading and concentration due to the content they encounter on screens, which is often inappropriate for their age.

Scope of the ban Parents can allow children to use social media While Frederiksen didn't specify which social networks would be included in the ban, she did say it would cover "several" platforms. However, there will be an option for parents to permit their children to use social media from the age of 13. The ban is likely to come into effect as early as next year.