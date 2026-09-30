Apple Music beta for Android introduces Liquid Glass interface

You'll notice handy updates in the Library tab with options like "Edit Pins" and "Edit Categories."

Artist pages now pop with cover-themed backgrounds and bigger play buttons, while the Settings page feels more organized thanks to better grouping.

The edge-to-edge design makes the Now Playing screen stay the same for now.

If you want to try these features early, you can sign up for the beta on the Google Play store. Testing will run for a few weeks before everyone gets it.