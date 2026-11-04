Apple Music tests Selfie Sing on iPhone with scrolling lyrics

With Selfie Sing, you get four voice effects (Megaphone, Echo, Concert Hall, and Studio) and a camera toggle for better video quality (especially on iPhone models).

Right now, it works with a special playlist featuring songs like "Wonderwall" and "Respect."

You'll need iOS 27.3 to use the camera feature when it rolls out in December.

Heads up: this is only for iPhones at the moment; iPad users will have to wait their turn!