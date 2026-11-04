Apple Music tests Selfie Sing on iPhone with scrolling lyrics
Technology
Apple Music is testing "Selfie Sing" for iPhone, letting you record yourself singing along to your favorite tracks with scrolling lyrics.
It's part of the upcoming iOS 27.3 update and builds on its earlier karaoke features, making it even easier to create and share your own music moments.
Selfie Sing adds 4 voice effects
With Selfie Sing, you get four voice effects (Megaphone, Echo, Concert Hall, and Studio) and a camera toggle for better video quality (especially on iPhone models).
Right now, it works with a special playlist featuring songs like "Wonderwall" and "Respect."
You'll need iOS 27.3 to use the camera feature when it rolls out in December.
Heads up: this is only for iPhones at the moment; iPad users will have to wait their turn!