Apple Music to label songs heavily created using artificial intelligence
Apple Music is rolling out labels for songs that are heavily created with AI tools, aiming to make it clear when a track relies on artificial intelligence.
The new labels, expected later this year, will show up based on info from record labels and music distributors.
This follows Spotify's recent "AI Persona" badge, so it looks like streaming platforms are getting serious about transparency.
One-third of uploads involve AI
With more artists using AI, Apple wants listeners to know exactly what they're hearing.
Content providers will have to say if a big part of a song was made with generative AI tools later this year.
According to Oliver Schusser, head of Apple Music, more than one-third of monthly uploads involve AI, but these tracks still get less than 1% of total plays, so most people are sticking with human-made tunes for now.