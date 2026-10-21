Apple Music unveils new logo and sound by Fred again
Technology
Apple Music just dropped a new logo and a new sound as part of a big rebrand. Announced today, the refresh includes a sleek wordmark and audio crafted by British producer Fred Again with Nest Acoustics.
The redesigned wordmark first popped up in a video, and an updated app icon first popped up in an iOS 27.2 beta, so if you're updating soon, you'll spot them.
Rebrand expected across platforms this week
To show off the new style, Apple released a video where water brings the music note logo to life, making it clear they're all about blending sound with visuals now.
The rebrand is expected to roll out across platforms this week, and it may appear in the final iOS 27.2 release, so get ready for a fresh Apple Music experience soon.