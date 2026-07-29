Apple names Samsung Display sole OLED supplier for touchscreen MacBooks
Technology
Apple is teaming up with Samsung Display as the only supplier for OLED touchscreens in its next-generation MacBook Pro models, a big change from Apple's usual mix of suppliers.
The new 14-inch and 16-inch touchscreen MacBook Pros are set for a production ramp-up around August 2026.
OLED panel production ramps August 2026
Samsung landed the deal thanks to its early involvement and advanced technology, working closely with Apple from day one and using its latest production line.
These new panels, made in South Korea, feature dual-layer OLED for better brightness and longer life.
Mass production ramps up by August 2026, while LG Display will have to wait years before joining the party.