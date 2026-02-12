Apple News 'illegal' for not including right-leaning news: FTC

Apple News hasn't featured a conservative top story in months

For anyone using Apple News, this raises real questions about whether you're getting a full range of perspectives.

The app did not feature any conservative top stories among the 620 featured in January 2026.

While Apple says users can customize their feeds and choose from 3,000+ publications, critics argue the main headlines still miss key viewpoints.

As MRC's Dan Schneider put it, this kind of curation "could be illegal" and risks shaping what millions see every day.