Apple News 'illegal' for not including right-leaning news: FTC
Apple is under fire after the FTC warned CEO Tim Cook that Apple News might be breaking consumer protection laws by leaving out right-leaning news sources.
This comes after a Media Research Center (MRC) study found that, out of 620 top stories reviewed in January, most came from left-leaning outlets like The Washington Post and NPR—while none were from conservative sites such as Fox News or the New York Post.
Apple News hasn't featured a conservative top story in months
For anyone using Apple News, this raises real questions about whether you're getting a full range of perspectives.
The app did not feature any conservative top stories among the 620 featured in January 2026.
While Apple says users can customize their feeds and choose from 3,000+ publications, critics argue the main headlines still miss key viewpoints.
As MRC's Dan Schneider put it, this kind of curation "could be illegal" and risks shaping what millions see every day.