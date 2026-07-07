Apple now asks before sending AI requests to Google Cloud

Privacy assurance

Apple assures user privacy remains intact

When Apple Intelligence launched in 2024, it promised to keep user data as secure as possible on users' devices with the help of its Private Cloud Compute (PCC) protections. However, with Google's AI technology powering many of Apple's upcoming features, the company has had to turn to Google Cloud for running these advanced tools. Despite this shift, Apple insists that its core privacy principles remain unchanged and PCC continues to provide the same level of protection as before.