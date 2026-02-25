Apple now checks your age before letting you use apps

Age checks are mandatory for 18+ rated apps

With these changes, you won't be able to download 18+ rated apps in Australia, Brazil, or Singapore unless you're auto-verified as an adult.

In Brazil specifically, games with loot boxes are now bumped up to the 18+ category.

Utah and Louisiana will require these protections for new Apple Accounts starting soon, with some age confirmations handled through Apple's system, although developers may still have independent compliance obligations and Apple's API returns an age category only when a user or their parent/guardian chooses to share it.