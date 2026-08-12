Apple offers MacBook Air M5 at ₹137,900 for students, educators
Apple's got a sweet deal for students attending or accepted into a college or university, parents purchasing on their behalf, and eligible faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers; grab the new MacBook Air M5 for ₹137,900 instead of the usual ₹149,900.
This limited-time offer is live on Apple's India website and aims to make getting a new laptop a bit easier for those heading back to campus.
UNiDAYS verification or SBI Flipkart deals
To score this discount, just verify your student or educator status via UNiDAYS or show your appropriate ID at an Apple Store.
Not eligible? Don't worry, Apple's offering up to ₹9,000 cash back with select banks online.
Plus, Flipkart has its own deals: the MacBook Air M5 can drop to as low as ₹130,990 with SBI card offers.
Even iPhone 17 Pro models are seeing big discounts if you're shopping around!