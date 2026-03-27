End of workstation era! Apple discontinues Mac Pro

Apple has officially discontinued the Mac Pro, marking the end of an era for its workstation line-up. The tech giant confirmed to 9to5Mac that it has no plans to introduce future hardware under the Mac Pro brand. The move comes as part of a broader shift in Apple's hardware strategy, with a focus on more compact systems that integrate closely with its chip architecture.

Market shift The Mac Pro's decline The Mac Pro was first launched in 2006 as a successor to the Power Mac G5. It quickly became a staple for professional users needing modular hardware. However, its relevance declined after Apple switched from Intel processors to its own silicon. The last version, which ran on the M2 Ultra chip, was released in 2023 but failed to attract a wide professional audience due to limited GPU upgrade support.

Product evolution The rise of Mac Studio The Mac Studio has effectively taken the place of the Mac Pro as Apple's most powerful desktop. It offers similar performance with Apple silicon, including configurations with M3 Ultra and M4 Max chips, at a lower price point. This positioning makes it a more practical option for most professional workflows. The shift away from traditional modular designs toward compact systems that integrate tightly with Apple's chip architecture is evident in this transition.

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