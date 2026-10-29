Apple opens MacBook Pro preorders with tandem OLED, starting $2,899
Technology
Apple's latest MacBook Pro is now up for preorder after its big "Pro and tell" reveal.
The new models come with touch-enabled Tandem OLED screens, starting at $2,899 for 14-inch and $3,399 for 16-inch.
Right now, you can lock in a preorder for the 14-inch PROLED XDR version from Apple, with Best Buy joining the party soon.
MacBook Pro configurable to 128GB RAM
You can tweak your new MacBook Pro's CPU, memory (up to a whopping 128GB), and storage (up to 8TB) to fit your needs.
Both Space Black and Silver colors are available, plus an optional nano-texture display if you're feeling fancy.
Best Buy is also throwing in a $100 e-gift card when you order an M6-powered model, plus there's the nostalgic return of the glowing Apple logo.
Shipping kicks off November 6!