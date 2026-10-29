Apple opens preorders October 30 for $2,899 touchscreen MacBook Pro

Apple's new touchscreen MacBook Pro is available for preorder from October 30, with availability beginning November 6, kicking off at $2,899 and climbing to $14,249 for the fully loaded 14-inch model and $14,549 for the 16-inch model.

The fully loaded 14-inch and 16-inch versions run on the powerful M5 Max chip (18-core CPU, 40-core GPU), making them a big leap from older Touch Bar models.