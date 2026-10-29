Apple opens preorders October 30 for $2,899 touchscreen MacBook Pro
Technology
Apple's new touchscreen MacBook Pro is available for preorder from October 30, with availability beginning November 6, kicking off at $2,899 and climbing to $14,249 for the fully loaded 14-inch model and $14,549 for the 16-inch model.
The fully loaded 14-inch and 16-inch versions run on the powerful M5 Max chip (18-core CPU, 40-core GPU), making them a big leap from older Touch Bar models.
MacBook Pro upgrades can cost thousands
Customizing your MacBook gets expensive fast: think $1,000 extra for 4TB storage or up to $7,000 for 16TB. Bumping memory to 128GB adds another $2,000.
Pre-orders open October 30 and the laptops officially drop November 6.
The higher prices reflect the ongoing memory shortage and AI's seemingly endless appetite for hardware.