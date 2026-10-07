Apple partners with LG on 6-inch hub and devices
Apple is partnering with LG to drop a new lineup of smart home devices, think smart lock, thermostat, and doorbell, all designed to work with Apple's upcoming smart home hub.
The hub, featuring a 6-inch square display that can be placed on a countertop or mounted on a wall, is reportedly set to launch on October 13 this year.
This move shows Apple's push to get more involved in the connected home space.
Apple and LG plan security cameras
Beyond the basics, Apple and LG are also working on security cameras, including indoor and outdoor models, plus a floodlight, which will carry the LG brand.
The official announcement is expected next week as they look to compete directly with Amazon's Ring products.
By partnering with LG, Apple is making it clear it wants a bigger slice of the smart home market.