Apple patents touch input system that could appear on iPads
Apple just scored a patent for a fresh input system that could show up in future iPads.
The tech is all about making your taps, swipes, and presses do more, depending on exactly where and how hard you touch.
Most of the patent sketches look like tablets, so it suggests Apple has explored adapting the technology for a larger device.
Patent references pressure sensing and haptics
This system can sense different pressure levels, light or firm, and reacts differently to each.
There's even talk of haptic feedback (think subtle vibrations), similar to what Apple added to the iPhone 16's Camera Control button back in 2024.
While the patent doesn't name-drop iPad directly, it builds on earlier filings and the patent mostly shows tablet designs, suggesting Apple has explored adapting the technology for a larger device.