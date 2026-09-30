Apple Pay launches in India for eligible Axis Bank cardholders
Technology
Apple Pay is now live in India, but only to customers with an eligible Axis Bank credit card on Visa or Mastercard.
You can tap to pay with your iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch (no PIN or OTP needed for NFC payments).
It's a big moment for Apple fans here, coming about 12 years after the US launch.
Biometric Apple Pay excludes RuPay UPI
Apple Pay uses your fingerprint or face for secure payments (thanks to RBI's last year approval), but right now it's limited: only eligible Axis Bank Visa and Mastercard credit cards work; no RuPay or UPI yet.