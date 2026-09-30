Apple Pay launches in India with Axis Bank credit cards
Technology
Apple Pay is now live in India, letting you pay with just your iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch.
For now, it works only with Axis Bank's Visa and Mastercard credit cards linked to Apple Wallet.
Blinkit and Zomato accept Apple Pay
Paying is super simple: just tap your device near a contactless reader and confirm with Face ID or Touch ID.
You can already use Apple Pay on Blinkit and Zomato, and Paytm is among the payment service providers Apple has worked with to bring the service to merchant networks.
Your card details stay private thanks to tokenization, plus you'll still earn your usual card rewards.