Apple Pay now live in India and merchant support varies
Technology
Apple Pay is now live in India, letting you pay at both online and physical stores using your Apple device.
Through payment platforms such as PayU, Razorpay, Pine Labs, Cashfree, and CCAvenue, which are enabling Apple Pay, it's easy for shops to add Apple Pay, so availability will depend on the merchant's payment provider and infrastructure.
Link eligible Visa or Mastercard cards
Eligible Visa or Mastercard cardholders can link their card to the Wallet app on their Apple device.
After that, making a payment is as simple as authenticating on your Apple device and tapping it at a compatible contactless terminal, no extra gadgets needed.
Through payment platforms such as PayU, Razorpay, Pine Labs, Cashfree, and CCAvenue, Apple Pay is enabled across merchant ecosystems.