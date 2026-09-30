Apple Pay to launch in India with Axis Bank cards
Technology
Apple Pay is set to launch in India, teaming up with Axis Bank to let iPhone users pay with eligible Axis Bank cards on Visa and Mastercard.
The catch? It only works at merchants and payment terminals that have been enabled for the service, and RuPay cards are not included for now.
Apple targets wealthy Indian iPhone owners
With UPI already huge in India, Apple Pay is focusing on wealthier iPhone owners who want quick online or tap-to-pay options.
The service is negotiating with banks like HDFC and ICICI for transaction fees, hoping to boost adoption.
This move also fits into Apple's bigger plans: last year, it grabbed 28% of India's smartphone market by value and is ramping up manufacturing here too.