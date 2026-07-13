Apple Pencil models to get battery replacement feature
What's the story
Apple is working on a new range of Apple Pencil stylus accessories, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The launch is expected next year, coinciding with the release of new iPad Pro models in spring 2027. The upcoming lineup would include updated versions of the USB-C Apple Pencil and the wireless-charging Apple Pencil Pro.
New features
Current styluses aren't designed for easy battery replacement
The new Apple Pencil models are said to come with new battery systems, making them easily replaceable by users. This move is in line with the upcoming EU regulation that mandates portable batteries to be easily removable and replaceable by end-users during a product's lifetime. Currently, Apple's styluses aren't designed for easy battery replacement due to extensive internal adhesive usage.
Regulatory compliance
EU regulation affects various rechargeable devices
The EU regulation, which came into effect in 2023 but isn't legally binding until February 2027, specifically targets smartphones. However, it also applies to other devices such as rechargeable stylus, keyboards and mice, headphones, and more. It remains to be seen how Apple will adapt its products to comply with this new law.