Apple plans 20th iPhone anniversary refresh under John Ternus

Foldable iPhone and camera AirPods

The iPhone 18 series in 2026 could feature Apple's first foldable phone (rumored as iPhone Ultra), and by 2027 special-edition models with sleek curved glass are likely to arrive alongside a second-generation foldable iPhone.

Apple is also working on camera-equipped AirPods to boost Siri smarts, plus its first smart glasses, ready to take on Meta.

There is even talk of a robotic smart home device with a display arm, alongside updates for Macs, iPads, and a smarter HomePod mini.