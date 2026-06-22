Apple plans 20th iPhone anniversary refresh under John Ternus
Apple is gearing up for a huge refresh to celebrate 20 years of the iPhone.
Under incoming CEO John Ternus, beginning in September 2026, it is planning to drop foldable iPhones, smart glasses, and AI-powered devices, with several set for release around 2027 and others later.
Foldable iPhone and camera AirPods
The iPhone 18 series in 2026 could feature Apple's first foldable phone (rumored as iPhone Ultra), and by 2027 special-edition models with sleek curved glass are likely to arrive alongside a second-generation foldable iPhone.
Apple is also working on camera-equipped AirPods to boost Siri smarts, plus its first smart glasses, ready to take on Meta.
There is even talk of a robotic smart home device with a display arm, alongside updates for Macs, iPads, and a smarter HomePod mini.