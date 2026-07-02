Apple plans 5 iPhones including 1st foldable, targeting 10 million foldables
Technology
Apple is shaking things up with plans to launch five new iPhones, including its first-ever foldable model.
They are aiming to make 10 million foldables, rolling them out between late 2026 and early 2027 instead of their usual one big launch event.
This move shows Apple is betting big on the foldable trend, even as memory chip shortages continue.
Foldable iPhone expected over $2,000
The foldable iPhone (possibly called the iPhone Fold or Ultra) will be Apple's priciest device yet, expected to cost over $2,000.
Standard models like the iPhone 18 and a new iPhone Air are set for spring 2027 releases.
Meanwhile, Samsung and other rivals are prepping their own new foldables, so expect some serious competition in the next wave of smartphones.