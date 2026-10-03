Apple plans 7.8-inch foldable iPhone and camera-equipped AirPods for 2026
Technology
Apple has big plans for 2026: a new "Ultra" lineup is on the way, headlined by a foldable iPhone that opens up into a 7.8-inch screen (think phone-meets-tablet) and is expected to cost around $2,000.
Also in the mix: upgraded AirPods with computer-vision cameras for smarter features.
Touchscreen MacBook Pro, updated Mac Studio
The Ultra range will also include a touchscreen MacBook Pro that could be outfitted with a touch-enabled OLED display and an updated Mac Studio desktop that would bump up the specs to an M5 Max or an M4 or M5 Ultra.
With these launches, Apple's aiming to cover both high-end tech lovers and a range of customers and markets.