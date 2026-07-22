Apple plans a major Mac lineup refresh by 2028

The update kicks off in fall 2026 with an entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring Apple's new M6 chip.

Next up: the first iMac refresh in almost two years. Apple's also testing updated Mac minis (with M5 Pro and M6 chips) and more powerful Mac Studios.

High-end MacBook Pros are set to get OLED screens and faster chips by late 2026 or early 2027, while OLED versions of the Air and iMac could arrive as soon as 2028.