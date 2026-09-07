Apple plans App Store changes to boost profits and revenue
Apple is about to roll out some new changes to its App Store, aiming to boost profits and get more steady revenue.
CEO John Ternus and Eddy Cue are leading the charge, and these updates could land in the next few weeks or months.
The App Store already brings in about $30 billion in revenue, so this move is a pretty big deal.
Apple reshuffles leadership, rethinks App Store
These changes come right after some major leadership shakeups: Ternus took over as CEO from Tim Cook at the beginning of this month, and former CFO Luca Maestri and App Store and Apple Events head Phil Schiller have stepped down from their old roles.
Even though Schiller was worried about pushback from developers and regulators, he didn't stand in the way of these updates.
Now, with Eddy Cue steering the ship, Apple is also rethinking its App Store approach after that high-profile legal battle with Epic Games over fees and payment rules.