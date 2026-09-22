Apple plans COE OLED displays for Pro iPhones by 2029

Before rolling this out to 2029 Pro models, Apple plans to test the new displays on its upcoming foldable.

They will need to tackle some tricky reflection issues with special coatings.

The idea is not totally new: Samsung used similar technology in its Galaxy Z Fold 3 and saw good results.

If all goes well, expect these displays to show up in a big way, with LG and Samsung likely fulfilling the initial demand for the display units.