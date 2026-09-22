Apple plans COE OLED displays for Pro iPhones by 2029
Technology
Apple is looking to swap out the usual polarizers in its Pro iPhones for new COE OLED displays by 2029.
This move could mean brighter screens, better battery life, and even room for a bigger battery or other components: pretty cool upgrades all around.
Apple will test foldable COE OLED
Before rolling this out to 2029 Pro models, Apple plans to test the new displays on its upcoming foldable.
They will need to tackle some tricky reflection issues with special coatings.
The idea is not totally new: Samsung used similar technology in its Galaxy Z Fold 3 and saw good results.
If all goes well, expect these displays to show up in a big way, with LG and Samsung likely fulfilling the initial demand for the display units.