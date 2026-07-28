Apple plans Siri AI smart home lineup late-2026 to early-2027
Technology
Apple is rolling out new smart home gadgets powered by upgraded Siri artificial intelligence (AI), expected between late 2026 and early 2027.
The lineup includes a refreshed HomePod mini and a new Apple TV, plus a brand-new Home Hub with a roughly seven-inch display.
It's all about making your smart home setup more intuitive and connected.
Apple sets device prices and features
The next-generation HomePod mini keeps its $129 price but gets a faster chip for smarter voice control.
Apple TV is getting a new model at $199, designed for deeper AI features.
The big newcomer, Home Hub, sports a 7-inch display to manage your devices, handle FaceTime calls, act as an intercom, and even use facial recognition for personalized settings, a handy upgrade if you're into seamless tech at home.