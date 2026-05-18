Apple plans Siri beta in iOS 27 with history controls
Technology
Apple's new Siri is dropping later this year with iOS 27, but it'll still be in "beta" mode, so expect more updates after launch.
The big news? You get way more control over your privacy, like deciding if Siri keeps your chat history for 30 days, one year, or forever.
Siri adds chat continuity, Genmoji
You can now choose whether you want to start fresh with a new chat or pick up where you left off from a grid of old ones.
Also, iOS 27 brings an upgraded Genmoji feature, meaning you'll be able to turn your photos and favorite phrases into custom emojis.
And if beta isn't your thing, there might be an option to opt out entirely.