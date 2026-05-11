Apple plans to reveal possible AI tab grouping in Safari Technology May 11, 2026

Apple is about to make life a bit easier for tab hoarders.

With the upcoming iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27 updates, Safari may get an Automatic Grouping for Tabs feature that could use AI to organize tabs for you: no more endless scrolling or manual organizing.

Apple plans to reveal this at WWDC in June 2027.