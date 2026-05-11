Apple plans to reveal possible AI tab grouping in Safari
Technology
Apple is about to make life a bit easier for tab hoarders.
With the upcoming iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27 updates, Safari may get an Automatic Grouping for Tabs feature that could use AI to organize tabs for you: no more endless scrolling or manual organizing.
Apple plans to reveal this at WWDC in June 2027.
Switchable tab grouping and visionOS 27
You'll be able to switch between manual and automatic tab grouping, so you're still in control.
This update brings Safari closer to what Google Chrome already offers.
Plus, Vision Pro headset users can look forward to visionOS 27 updates with new AI editing tools, better Siri features, and smoother performance all around.