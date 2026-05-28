Apple prepares standalone Siri app in iOS 27 before WWDC
Apple is gearing up to launch a standalone Siri app with iOS 27, aiming to take on popular AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Gemini.
The update, expected just ahead of WWDC in June, will make Siri way more interactive on iPhones: think quick animated responses and smarter searches using Dynamic Island.
Spotlight integrates Google's Gemini AI
Spotlight Search in iOS 27 will get a boost from Google's Gemini AI, letting you search, launch apps, or start messages with just a swipe.
The new Siri app should offer handy features like chat history and uploading photos or documents.
Apple's also stepping up its AI game across all its devices (that's 2.5 billion), focusing on privacy by using both external partners and on-device models, so they can go toe-to-toe with ChatGPT's massive user base.