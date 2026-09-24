Apple preparing to launch Apple Pay in India October 2026
Technology
Apple is gearing up to bring Apple Pay to India as soon as October 2026.
The company's already looking for a business development manager to help launch the service, which means it's serious about making it work with local banks and payment systems.
Apple Pay role builds partnerships
The new role is all about building partnerships and making sure Apple Pay follows Indian regulations.
Axis Bank might be joining forces with Apple for the rollout, which could make paying with Apple Pay a whole lot easier.
If all goes well, this could shake up how digital payments work across India.